WATCH: Shedeur Sanders puts a Giants fan in a tough spot with a difficult choice that includes Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, two of the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft, had some fun with a New York Giants fan at the East-West Shrine Bowl. With rumors swirling about the Giants' interest in Sanders, the duo playfully put the fan on the spot, asking him to choose between them.

"He said he was a Giants fan, so I said, 'Pick one,'" Sanders said, pointing to the fan [H/t Sporting News].

Faced with the tough decision, the fan hesitated, prompting Ward to burst into laughter:

"Whichever one falls," the fan responded.

Ward took the banter a step further, laying out a hypothetical draft scenario:

"If Travis goes one, Abdul Carter goes two, and we both fall…"

Before he could finish, the fan made his choice:

"I'm taking you," he said, pointing to Ward.

As the NFL Draft approaches, Giants fans eagerly await their team’s decision. Whether it's Sanders or Ward, New York will potentially soon welcome a new quarterback to lead its offense into the future.

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. reveals his preferred QB for 2025: Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward

New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. isn’t shy about his pick for the team’s next quarterback. This week during the interview on the New York Post Sports, when asked by Brandon London to choose between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Tracy made his stance clear — he wants Ward leading the Giants.

“To be honest with you, I’m a fan of Cam Ward,” he said.

Following an unusual in-season move, the Giants benched and then released their starting quarterback Daniel Jones, leaving Tommy DeVito as the only QB on the roster. With the team expected to add two quarterbacks this offseason, speculation is swirling about their next move.

Tracy, a fifth-round pick who emerged as the Giants’ starting running back with 839 yards and five touchdowns, believes Ward is the best quarterback available in the 2025 NFL Draft. He praised the University of Miami star’s dual-threat ability, saying it aligns with the modern NFL and the Giants’ evolving offense. However, he acknowledged his opinion won’t influence the team’s decision.

Ward is widely projected as a top-five pick in the 2025 draft, with some analysts predicting he could go No. 1 overall. The Giants hold the third overall pick, but with the Cleveland Browns picking second and also needing a quarterback, New York may have to trade up with the Tennessee Titans, who own the top selection, to secure Ward.

Shedeur Sanders, the University of Colorado standout, is another top quarterback prospect expected to go in the first round. While some see him as a strong fit, Tracy made it clear — he prefers Ward as the Giants' future signal-caller.

