Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are playing their final college football season in 2024. The two Colorado stars are anticipated to be top picks in the 2025 NFL draft, but before then, they'll play a crucial role for the Buffaloes as they seek redemption in the Big 12.

Colorado opened the season in Boulder against North Dakota State in a nonconference matchup. The Buffaloes are considered the outright favorite over the Football Championship Subdivision program and have won all nonleague games so far under Deion Sanders.

Ahead of the Week 1 game, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were in a fired-up mood as the team arrived at Folsom Field.

Paul Finebaum explains how Shedeur Sanders can be the No. 1 QB In the 2025 draft

Shedeur Sanders is anticipated to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and some observers believe he could be the first quarterback off the board. Veteran analyst Paul Finebaum waded into the discussion on ESPN's “First Take” on Thursday.

“I think he can do that without this team being great, because we all know, we hear it every day, NFL scouts don’t follow the scoreboard, they look at the talent,” Finebaum said. “He has to stay healthy. I think that’s the most important thing.

“If he stays healthy and if he can get some protection. I think people talking about the Heisman is ridiculous because you need to be in contention to win the Heisman. You don’t need to be in contention to be the No. 1 pick.”

Quarterbacks like Georgia’s Carson Beck, Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are said to be in contention with Shedeur Sanders for the first draft pick.

Deion Sanders sees Travis Hunter playing two ways in the NFL

Deion Sanders played on both sides of the ball in the NFL, and he sees Travis Hunter doing the same on the professional stage. He believes a full advantage of his talent should be taken by the team that drafts him.

"If someone's smart, they would start him on one side of the ball and have a package on the other side, whatever the team needs," Sanders said. "But to me, he's the No. 1 as a corner and the No. 1 guy as a receiver. I don't see anybody else in college football better."

Hunter has excelled on both offense and defense at the college level. He aims to carry that versatility into the professional ranks. With Deion Sanders providing invaluable guidance, he has the tools and mentorship to succeed in this challenging dual role.

