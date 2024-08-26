WATCH: South Carolina QB Davis Beville’s GF Alex Storako shares heartwarming moments with former Sooners star ahead of Week 1

Davis Beville is no longer with the Oklahoma Sooners and is a third-string quarterback for coach Shane Beamer in South Carolina. His role as a backup for LaNorris Sellers and Robby Ashford is very crucial if the Gamecocks aim to go deep in the 2024 college football season.

His girlfriend, Alex Storako, who has been a supporter and frequent visitor at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, posted her special moments and off-field time spent with Beville on Instagram. Storako captioned the post:

"Wouldn’t ever want to know that kinda world 🩵 Bring on football season :)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The 6-6 quarterback spent last season with the Sooners and was at Norman for two years before that. Back in South Carolina now, the sixth-year veteran is motivated to show his caliber and contribute to the team.

The Gamecocks start their campaign on August 31 as they take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at Williams-Bryce Stadium.

Davis Beville receives scholarship at South Carolina

Beville received great news on Tuesday when South Carolina coach Shane Beamer confirmed that the QB has earned a scholarship for the 2024 season. He transferred from Oklahoma as a walk-on, impressing the Gamecocks’ coaching staff with his work ethic and on-field display.

“Davis was a guy that came in here his first year, or first semester, you know, when he came from Oklahoma he came in as a walk-on coming from Oklahoma. And we kind of talked about, ‘Let’s just see how things go.’ He’s done a good job,” coach said.

For Beville, the move to South Carolina was personal. In an interview with GamecockCentral.com, the QB said:

“This is home for me. I wanted to come home, be in front of my family, my friends.”

Starting as a rookie at Pittsburgh, the journey of Davis Beville to Oklahoma and then to South Carolina has been full of ups and downs. His game time was limited at Pittsburgh and Oklahoma.

However, he kept his head down and kept on working. His efforts have earned him a scholarship, a reward for his potential, and the belief of the South Carolina coaching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place