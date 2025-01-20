WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian arrives in her “favorite city” in style ft. Louis Vuitton bag worth over $3,700

Steve Sarkisian and his men are not in the CFP national championship final, which will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Georgia Bulldogs' home stadium. The natty will be played between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Jan. 20.

While the Longhorns HC navigates the complexities of the offseason, his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, is on a venture of her own. She's flying to Paris on Delta One Airline, which is rewarding its Delta 360 members.

Sarkisian's wife posted a story on Instagram, wearing an all-black ensemble, styled with Louis Vuitton sneakers. In the story, she's walking out of the airport as another lady carries her luggage, including a Louis Vuitton bag worth over $3,700. Loreal captioned her story:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Favorite City 📍"

Screenshot via IG/@lorealsarkisian

The 39-year-old Loreal was born in Italy and has been a regular presence at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Stadium over the past two years. She has rightfully earned the title of 'the first lady of Texas football' from the Longhorns faithful.

Her game-day looks and fashion vlogs have been an inspiration to many trying to up their style game.

Also read: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal serves up another glam look as she appears for Texas' game against Arizona State

Loreal Sarkisian stayed a fan favorite in Texas despite separation news

Loreal is an out-and-out Texas fan. She’s been a gameday sensation, dazzling fans with her fashion outfits this year, despite the challenges she and Longhorns HC faced off the field. The couple, who filed for divorce in July 2024, shared their decision publicly, citing their demanding careers as a hurdle.

“This step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally,” their joint statement read.

She is balancing her passion for fashion and her husband's coaching, which took a toll on their marriage, as Loreal revealed in an interview.

“When I finally met Coach Sark, two coaches trying to make it work was going to be hard. We’d never see each other,” she stated.

However, Loreal Sarkisian continues to be a Texas icon. Rocking viral gameday outfits like her white cowgirl denim and burnt orange ensemble were the highlight of this season.

Also read: “A slay”: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban drops heartwarming message for Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian after Texas’ win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.