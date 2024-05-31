WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off $7500 worth Coco Chanel bag via latest IG post

On Thursday, Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, posted a clip on Instagram of her attending an MLS game at the Q2 Stadium in Austin. She was there to support the home team, Austin FC. According to the Madison Avenue Couture website, the Texas Longhorns first lady was carrying a Coco Chanel bag worth $7500.

The clip shows Loreal Sarkisian walking around in an Austin FC jersey with a black skirt. She carried a Chanel Small Boy Messenger Black Caviar bag with antique gold hardware. She also rallied the home crowd with some skills on the drum.

The Texas Longhorns head coach's wife captioned her post:

“Enjoyed the Austin FC game last night."

However, Loreal Sarkisian's team didn't win, despite having the upper hand in possession and shots on goal. The Portland Timbers dominated the game in goals. Goals from Evander and Jonathan Rodriguez helped the visitors put up an easy victory and a defensive clean sheet.

Loreal Sarkisian has been a big fan of sports in Austin apart from being a Texas Football superfan.

Loreal Sarkisian's fit for the 2024 Texas Spring game

Loreal Sarkisian is known for her fashion sense in the college football world. So she had to put a twist on whatever she chose to wear for the 2024 Texas Spring Game.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian's wife chose a denim skirt with gems to enhance the feel with a cowl-neck white top. As for the ever-present handbag in her looks, she went with a Dolce and Gabbana embroidery bag that matched her skirt.

Loreal Sarkisian saw Team Orange take down Team White at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a 35-34 scoreline. She has been a constant at all the Texas games and is expected to continue the tradition in the upcoming season. Will the Longhorns do well in the Southeastern Conference after their big conference switch?