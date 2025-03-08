Mario Cristobal has become the latest coach to send a package to Jon Gruden. The former NFL coach, now a content creator for Barstool Sports, received a “swag package” from the Miami coach on Friday and shared the moment of the unboxing on social media.

The package from the Hurricanes coach contained a Miami-themed sneaker, two Miami hoodies, two Miami practice jerseys, a hat, and a host of other Miami-themed gifts. Gruden was seen highly elated as he opened the contents of the package one after the other.

Gruden claimed to have received the package from Miami through analyst Kayce Smith. He expressed his appreciation to the Barstool Sports broadcaster while unboxing the package.

“I've got to thank Kayce Smith back at Barstool for helping me get this,” Gruden said while revealing the package. “This is from the Miami Hurricanes, and I've been thinking about how to open this cause I don't want to screw this up from Kayce.”

Mario Cristobal joins fellow college football coaches, including Bill O’Brien (Boston College), Alex Golesh (USF), and Jedd Fisch (Washington). With his endeavor at Barstool Sports, Jon Gruden has undoubtedly become a marketing pillar and Cristobal took good advantage of that.

Mario Cristobal discloses his first impression of Carson Beck at spring practice

Miami held its first official spring practice of 2025 on Monday. The Hurricanes are looking to have a better outing next season after making significant steps forward in the 2024 season.

While the team was out on the field, transfer quarterback Carson Beck was unable to participate physically, as he continues to recover from his UCL injury. Despite this, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal noted that Beck still made valuable contributions during the session.

“As positive as you can have without actually having any kind of participation in live drills,” Cristobal said (h/t On3). “The things happened so fast and that one certainly happened a little bit faster and with less familiarity than the previous year, and so all that stuff."

“I would say relationships and leadership, they do take time but everything from initially has been super positive. We’re really excited to see him healthy and working with our guys at full speed.”

Carson Beck comes in for Cam Ward as the quarterback next season. Ward led the Hurricanes to one of their most memorable seasons in recent years last season following his transfer from Washington State. Getting Beck also via the portal, Mario Cristobal will hope the former Georgia quarterback hits the ground running in 2025.

