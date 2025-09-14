  • home icon
  • College Football
  WATCH: Texas A&M's Bryce Anderson goes unconscious after taking brutal hit vs. Notre Dame, gets carted off the field as paramedics take over

WATCH: Texas A&M's Bryce Anderson goes unconscious after taking brutal hit vs. Notre Dame, gets carted off the field as paramedics take over

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 14, 2025 02:25 GMT
UTSA v Texas A&M - Source: Getty
WATCH: Texas A&M's Bryce Anderson goes unconscious after taking brutal hit vs. Notre Dame, gets carted off the field as paramedics take over - Source: Getty

Texas A&M safety Bryce Anderson had a brutal collision during their showdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night. During a play in the second quarter, he took a hit while trying to tackle CJ Carr's pass to his target.

After the collision, Bryce Anderson stayed on the ground and appeared to be unconscious. The Texas A&M Aggies took an injury timeout to treat their safety. You can check out the clip of Anderson below:

Several trainers took to the field to address Anderson's potential injury. He was shortly carted off the field by the medical team while removing his shoulder pads and jersey.

At halftime, the Aggies have a 24-28 lead against Marcus Freeman's team. Le'Veon Moss scored two consecutive rushing touchdowns in the second quarter to give his team the advantage. Quarterback Marcel Reed completed nine of the 16 passes he attempted for 258 yards, along with one passing touchdown and one interception.

Anderson joined the Aggies as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. During his true freshman campaign, the team finished with a 5-7 record while he tallied 28 total tackles and four tackles for loss in 11 games. So far in four seasons, he has recorded a total of 112 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

This year, Bryce Anderson played in both games for the Texas A&M Aggies. He put up six total tackles while his team secured a 2-0 record heading into their Week 3 contest against Notre Dame.

Bryce Anderson gives thumbs up to his teammates while being carted off the field

While the safety was being loaded onto the stretcher, his teammates surrounded him, showcasing a moment of strong brotherhood in the program.

While being carted off the field, Anderson gave his team a thumbs-up. The crowd at Notre Dame Stadium cheered him on, hoping for him to have a speedy recovery.

NBC's Kathryn Tappen provided an update on the safety's situation after talking with Texas A&M coach Mike Elko. According to her report, Anderson was transported to a nearby hospital for "precautionary reasons." Fortunately, he had "feelings in all of his limbs", providing hope that the injury is not a serious one.

Bryce Anderson will have time to recover as the Aggies have a bye week coming up. However, only time will tell if he returns to the field for their Sept. 27 showdown against the Auburn Tigers.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
