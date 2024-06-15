  • home icon
  • WATCH: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off her “casual” Louis Vuitton look with a $9,515 trunk 

By Neha Joshi
Modified Jun 15, 2024 00:46 GMT
Image Credit: @lorealsarkisian/Instagram
Steve Sarkisian's wife frequently shares outfit details with her fans on her social media account. From wearing high-end brands like Balmain, Gucci and Louis Vuitton to promoting fine jewelry from small businesses, Loreal Sarkisian has created attractive looks that her fans appreciate now and then.

Loreal showed how to elevate a casual look in her latest Instagram reel. In the video, she said she wanted to pair white Louis Vuitton carrot jeans from the Game On collection released in 2021 with a black bodysuit top.

"Today, I decided to be a little more casual. ... Then I had a dilemma between my bags because I don't know which bag I wanna wear because both bags go," Loreal said. "Um, these are my trunk bags."
She then gave an interesting piece of fashion information to her followers.

"If anybody doesn't know, Louis Vuitton was started on trunks."

One of the trunks from the video, the Louis Vuitton Petite Valise Monogram Reverse, sells for $9,515, as per the brand's official website. Steve Sarkisian's wife also added LV loafers to her look.

Steve Sarkisian's wife once wrote a heartfelt message after Nick Saban announced his retirement

Loreal Sarkisian has always been closely connected with the college football world. Being the wife of the head coach of an influential football program, she attends the games, meets with the Longhorns players and wholeheartedly supports them.

Therefore, when the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, announced his retirement in January, she wrote a special message for him.

“An amazing career and an awesome human being! So thankful for Coach Saban and Mrs. T! Congrats on retirement! Family forever,” Loreal wrote in her Instagram story.

As college football approaches and the Texas Longhorns prepare to deliver their best performance with a loaded squad, fans will expect Loreal Sarkisian to appear in some of her newest and even better looks.

हिन्दी