WATCH: Travis Hunter sets the tone for Colorado with intense WR drills ahead of 2024 season

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter gave fans a glimpse of his potential last season. The 21-year-old arrived from Jackson State to the Buffs in 2023 to play for coach Deion Sanders. And now, there's a lot of expectation riding on his shoulder as Colorado rejoins the Big 12 conference again.

In a video posted on social media, Travis Hunter was busy in the offseason workouts. The Colorado star showcased his agility and quickness during a route running drill where he quickly intercepted the ball. Apart from being a wide receiver, Hunter also plays as a cornerback for Coach Prime.

Here's the video of his practice:

During his debut campaign for the Buffs last season, Hunter tallied 721 receiving yards along with five touchdowns as a wide receiver. Meanwhile, in the cornerback position, he recorded 31 tackles along with three interceptions.

Colorado ended with a 4-8 overall campaign in their first season under Deion Sanders. But Travis Hunter made his mark and was awarded the Paul Hornung Award for his amazing versatility. He was also honored as a consensus All-American for his contributions to Boulder.

Travis Hunter stars as a cover athlete for EA Sports College Football 25

The 21-year-old is one of the cover athletes featured in the highly anticipated upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game. The other cover athletes are Texas QB Quinn Ewers and Michigan RB Donovan Edwards.

Hunter expressed his excitement for the upcoming game in a social media post where he sounded happy with his representation in the game.

"They got your boy lookin' nice! #CFB25 can't come out fast enough. #GoBuffs #EAathlete", Hunter wrote in the caption

College Football 25 is set to be released on July 19, and many believe that the Colorado two-way star could be the highest-rated player in the game. Even Quinn Ewers predicted that Hunter could be rated 99 overall:

"I'm not sure if they are going to put anyone at 99, but if they do I think he'll be the closest to it. His overall ability on offense, defense, and special teams. ... he can do it all."

Do you think Travis Hunter will be rated 99 overall in EA Sports CFB 25? Let's know your thoughts below.