GM Michael Lombardi makes UNC’s stance clear after Coach Prime opens up about playing a spring game against Bill Belichick & Co.

Many college football teams have canceled their spring games this year, but Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, does not think that is a good idea. He has expressed that he thinks that college football should treat spring games like the NFL treats its preseason. He thinks it should be better marketed and used as a tool for teams to practice and improve, especially with young players.

On Monday, Coach Prime spoke with Klutch Sports' Carl Reed Jr. and told him that he would like to play Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels in a spring game. Reed reported on X:

"I just talked to Deion Sanders, and he has thought this spring game idea through thoroughly. He would like to play a spring game against Bill Belichick and UNC Football.

"'Everything should follow a professional structure, as this is what the pros do. I’m trying to help salvage spring games and spring football, especially since a multitude of high-profile programs have already canceled their spring games.'"

On Thursday morning, UNC general manager Mike Lombardi appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and responded to Coach Prime's request to play a spring game.

"We are going to have a spring event. We are not going to have a spring game."

Based on those comments, it does not sound like a spring game between North Carolina and Colorado is something that will happen this season. It would be a short-notice event, so that is not surprising. However, it is possible that this conversation will lay the groundwork for a spring game between the two teams in future years.

Coach Prime explains how he thinks spring games can be like the NFL preseason

With several teams stepping away from spring games this year, Deion Sanders is against the trend. He thinks college football should lean into spring games like the NFL does with its preseason. He spoke about this on Monday.

"I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now. I would like to style it like the pros. I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game.

"I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea. I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea."

Although UNC is not looking like playing Colorado this season, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown has expressed an interest.

