WATCH: Unique way Coach Prime scouted new talent for his team

Coach Prime is seeking new staff for the Colorado football team and has looked to the Buffaloe community to find the finest candidates. In a video broadcast on Wednesday to Darius Sanders' "Reach The People Media" YouTube channel, Coach Prime interacts with and improvises interviews with University of Colorado students.

The position involves working on the Buffaloes' social media. However, it's unclear whether the students would work directly for the program or one of the several social media channels dedicated to following Colorado.

During the video, Sanders also took some time to attract new and diverse talent to the University of Colorado.

"I want everybody, ethnic I should say," Sanders said. "Not just African Americans, with a 3.7 or .8 GPA in high school or greater to apply to CU Boulder. You see this classroom (Points to the class in front of him). We want you here, we want you here right now. I need your applications. We're going to put it on the screen, I want you to send them right there immediatly. I love you, and I appreciate you. God bless." (4:45)

That will undoubtedly help raise the number of applications to CU Boulder for the class of 2026.

Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders's alleged interview troubles at the NFL Combine

The quarterbacks' coach of a team with one of the top ten overall picks was reportedly disappointed by his interview with Shedeur Sanders. The coach allegedly thought Shedeur was "brash" and "arrogant" at the 2025 NFL Combine.

Asked this week about the incident on the NFL Network, Coach Prime said:

“Now that was a lie.”

He further explained that he prepared his son for this kind of situation.

“The lies, that’s gonna be that,” Deion said. “But we’re great with adversity. We’ve always been through adversity. We’ve always been challenged with adversity and the naysaying and the doubting. He is built for that. He’s the most qualified young man that plays that position that’s built for that, and to be in front of the lights and to continuously shine.”

Amid reports surrounding his character, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has fallen. Toward the end of 2024, Shedeur was the favorite to be the first overall pick. Through most of January and February, he was second in the odds behind Miami's Cam Ward. Currently, he has the fourth-best odds of being the first overall pick of the draft at +4000.

