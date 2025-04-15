WATCH: Vice President JD Vance jokingly reprimands Michigan fan during Ohio State’s White House celebration

The Ohio State Buckeyes visited the White House on Monday in order to celebrate their national championship win alongside President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

A moment of laughter took place in the event, when Vance joked about calling the Secret Service on Don Thomas, who was seen in the crowd wearing a Michigan Wolverines hat.

"You represented the state of Ohio well, you represented the whole country well and the last thing that I'll say is: I don't know who let the guy over in the corner here in a Michigan hat enter this celebration but I'm about, I'm about to tell the secret service you've got a dangerous weapon sir but I just want to say I'm proud of this team Mr. President thank you for hosting," Vance said.

Vice President Vance was born in Middletown, Ohio, but spent most of his childhood in Kentucky's Appalachian region. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and philosophy from Ohio State University, which he received in 2009.

He graduated summa cum laude and attended the school with financial assistance from the G.I. Bill after spending four years in the United States Marine Corps, including a non-combat tour in Iraq in 2005. He later attended law school at Yale University.

Prior to becoming the Vice President of the United States, Vance was a US Senator representing the state of Ohio in Congress between 2023 and 2024. It's safe to say he's a proud native of the Buckeye state.

Vice President JD Vance dropped the national championship trophy

Another funny moment in the event came when the Vice President lifted the national championship trophy, which seemingly broke in half with the base of the trophy falling to the ground. Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson managed to prevent the golden part of the trophy from falling to the ground.

Thankfully, the trophy didn't suffer any permanent damage, and it all just made for a funny moment on national TV.

The trophy is designed to have two separate pieces, one being the base, which fell to the ground and the other the body, which Henderson saved from disaster.

