WATCH: Video of Arch Manning getting brutally booed by Texas fans goes viral as QB1's struggles continue vs. unranked UTEP

By Maliha
Modified Sep 14, 2025 04:10 GMT
Arch Manning entered the 2025 season as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, with Texas ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls. But three weeks in, the Longhorns have slipped to No. 7 and have a 2-1 record with a 27-10 win over UTEP on Saturday.

Manning’s difficulties continued despite some early success on the ground, as he ran for two first-half touchdowns but struggled in the passing game, completing just 5 of 16 throws for 69 yards and an interception. He ended the half with 10 straight incompletions.

The shaky outing against an unranked opponent led to boos from the home crowd. Clips posted on X show Texas fans jeering their QB1 after misfires and the interception before booing the entire offense as it left the field at halftime.

Here's the video:

However, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian stood by his quarterback.

"I told Arch before the season, you've never really been a quarterback until they boo you," Sarkisian said (Dennis de la Pena of FOX 7 Austin). "He got booed in the first half - now he can start playing."

Manning settled in somewhat during the fourth quarter, connecting with Ryan Wingo for a short touchdown pass. He finished 11-of-25 (44%) for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception, along with two rushing scores.

Arch Manning opens up about his underwhelming performance in Week 3

In Texas’ Week 1 game against Ohio State, Arch Manning struggled mightily, completing just 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards in a 14-7 loss.

He bounced back the following week, leading the Longhorns to a dominant 38-7 victory over San Jose State with a strong outing: 19 completions on 30 attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

But in Saturday’s game against UTEP, Manning showed signs of regressing toward his Week 1 form.

After the game, Arch Manning was vocal about his terrible performance.

"I think I got to execute better," Manning said. "We got to execute better on first, second, third down. Stay out of those positions, but once we get fourth down, we got to get it.
"I got to play better. It's not good enough, as you all can see. I got to play better for us too. Maybe it slides against UTEP, but it's not going to win us games against SEC."

Texas will host Sam Houston State next week.

