WATCH: When Senior WR Rob Ezell made Nick Saban chuckle with hilarious locker room impersonation

On August 18, 2010, Alabama walk-on wide receiver Rob Ezell's comedic talents catapulted him to internet fame. During ESPN's "All-Access" feature on the Crimson Tide, Ezell delivered a spot-on impersonation of the legendary coach Nick Saban.

Captured in a 54-second video, Ezell's performance included frantic hand gestures, old-school West Virginia sayings and a stern admonition for players to improve their physical condition, all of which resonated humorously with those familiar with Saban’s sideline demeanor.

“That was a very quick, short-lived 15 minutes of fame,” Ezell reflected in a 2021 interview with Alabama.com. “And I got really lucky I didn’t have to run a lot for that video. My teammates had my back, some of the coaches had my back, Ms. Terry (Saban) had my back, so it kept me out of the doghouse.”

The impersonation not only drew laughter from his teammates but also revealed a lighter side of Saban. Ezell noted:

“I think it had been leaked to his office that I was doing impersonations of his speeches in the locker room, so he kind of knew about it. But he’s way more of a player’s coach than his image might be. He’s fun to play for, and he’s a funny guy.”

Ezell's unexpected fame came as Alabama was preparing to defend the first of what would become six national championships under Saban. His portrayal was so accurate that it earned him a place in the annals of Alabama football lore. Over 11 seasons as a player and support staff member, Rob Ezell won four national championship rings, cementing his legacy in Crimson Tide history.

From walk-on to coach: Rob Ezell’s journey with Saban’s influence

Rob Ezell played for Alabama from 2007-2010. Initially joining as a walk-on quarterback from Athens High School, he later transitioned to wide receiver. Ezell saw limited field time, including a brief stint at quarterback during a 2010 blowout against Georgia State.

Rob Ezell’s post-playing career began as a volunteer assistant at Alabama in 2011 He then spendt two years as a graduate assistant at Colorado State under Jim McElwain. Returning to Alabama in 2015 as an analyst, Ezell contributed by editing practice videos and preparing scouting reports.

Rob Ezell’s coaching trajectory continued to rise as he joined South Alabama as a tight ends coach in 2021. Following Major Applewhite’s promotion to head coach in 2024, Ezell was appointed as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“I felt honored and privileged that he’s got that kind of trust in me,” Ezell remarked.

With over a decade of experience at Alabama and two years at Colorado State, Ezell has the necessary tools to succeed in his new role.