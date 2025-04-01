WATCH: Will Howard's potential QB replacement works out with NFL bound Jack Sawyer at spring practice

Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer is getting ready for the NFL draft, but he took time to visit the Buckeyes' practice. Afterward, the defensive end even plays some catch with potential starting quarterback Julian Sayin. The video of the exchange was posted on social media by 10TV anchor Adam King.

"Playing catch with an NFL lineman is a fun way to wrap practice.

Jack Sawyer and Julian Sayin with some passing work." Adam King wrote.

The video could serve as a passing of the torch moment. Jack Sawyer is one of the seniors who led Ohio State to the national championship in February. Among that group was also quarterback Will Howard, leaving a hole under center for Ryan Day’s squad.

Sayin, who transferred from Alabama ahead of last season, is expected to compete for the starting job with Lincoln ͏Kienholz and T͏avi͏en St.͏ Clair. While Sayin is currently considered the frontrunner, Kienholz is likely to provide strong competition.

Whoever starts for the Buckeyes will be facing a tall task in 2025. The team had ample roster turnover from the national championship squad on both sides of the ball.

One thing they will have in their favor is Jeremiah Smith. The wide receiver will be back for his second season in Columbus and is arguably the top player in the sport.

On the other hand, Jack Sawyer is preparing for the NFL draft, where he is projected to go in the second half of round one or as a top day-two pick.

Sawyer was particularly important in Ohio State’s national title run. He finished the year with 59 tackles, nine sacks, seven pass deflections, an interception, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

It was his 87-yard fumble return for a touchdown that sealed the Buckeyes' win over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.

Former teammate of Jack Sawyer was limited in practice

Caleb Downs, one of the key returning pieces on the Ohio State Buckeyes defense, has been limited in practice this spring. The undisclosed injury is not feared to extend beyond the offseason, but the Buckeyes have still held the safety out of some drills.

While head coach Ryan Day didn’t get into any specifics but said the safety had been having a “nagging injury”.

Downs played the most snaps of any defensive player on the Buckeyes last year, at 910. With the longer CFP and less time to recover, being cautious with the safety is probably the best idea.

He finished the 2024 season with 81 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and half a sack.

