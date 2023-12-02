The Big 12 championship trophy will be delivered in the form of a belt, and it will be brought by none other than former WWE superstar Undertaker. It's fitting that the trophy is inspired by wrestling and that it will be delivered by a WWE Hall of Famer who is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time.

College GameDay presented a clip of the Undertaker preparing to perform his duties:

Why are the Undertaker and the WWE at the Big 12 championship game?

The role of the former wrestler and the appearance of the WWE logo on the Big 12 title game belt are part of a new partnership between both organizations. The partnership is thought to have been thought of by Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, who has experience working with celebrities such as Jay-Z as CEO of the rapper's company Roc Nation. He was also the CEO of the Brooklyn Nets.

Yormark said this of the partnership:

"WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences, with this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12."

For his part, WWE President Nick Khan said the following:

"Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence. We’re excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship."

The partnership was announced on November 16th.

Who's the favorite to win the Big 12 championship game?

The boos make the Texas Longhorns 15-point favorites over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Longhorns are still in the running for a college football playoff berth, but they must win decisively and hope that other results go their way.

The Longhorns had an 11-1 season, with their only loss being a mid-season defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown. For their part, the Cowboys had a 9-3 regular season, with the highlight of their season being a victory over the then 7-1 Sooners in the Bethlam Series.