"Watching what they’re doing to Shedeur Sanders is heartbreaking": Uncle Luke devastated after Coach Prime's son slips out of round 2

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been one of the biggest stories of the 2025 NFL draft. Once viewed as a contender to be the first pick in the draft, Sanders fell out of the first round on Thursday night.

When day two of the draft began on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, most pundits predicted that he would go off the board early. However, the entire second round went by, and Sanders was still on the board.

Shedeur Sanders' falling so far has been a huge topic of discussion in the NFL world. Some believe he was over-hyped by the media before the draft and did not deserve to be in first-round discussions in the first place. Others believe he is undeservedly falling down the draft because NFL teams do not like his personality.

During the second round of the draft on Friday night, rapper Uncle Luke commented on the Shedeur Sanders situation. He went on X to express his feelings about how unfair this situation is for Coach Prime's son, Shedeur.

"Watching what they’re doing to Shedeur Sanders is heartbreaking. No matter how talented, how prepared, how excellent you are, they’ll still try to erase you if you don’t fit their box. Stay strong, young king. We see you. #JusticeforShedeur."

Are there any teams in the third round that could be interested in drafting Shedeur Sanders?

The longer the draft goes, the more likely it seems that Sanders could continue to fall to the later rounds of the draft. However, the one thing he has going for him is that this is a weak QB draft class. Through the first two rounds of the draft, only three QBs were selected: Miami's Cam Ward, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, and Louisville's Tyler Shough.

So, any team with a quarterback need will likely consider Shedeur Sanders as an option. Other than Sanders, there are not many QBs available with high upside. Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Texas's Quinn Ewers were also still on the board when the third round began and could be options for teams interested in drafting a QB as well.

Some teams in the third round with picks that could be interested in drafting a QB include the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders. However, it appears more likely that Sanders will not be selected on day two and could need to wait until day three to hear his name called.

