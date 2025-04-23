"Way to blend in, babe": Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson shares wholesome pic from massive Cannes arena

With the NHL playoffs going on, North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordan Hudson made their presence felt at PNC Arena to watch the Carolina Hurricanes in action against the New Jersey Devils.

Ad

Belichick's girlfriend, Hudson, was supporting the Hurricanes, who eventually won the game 3-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Jordan Martinook contributed a goal and an assist, while Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis were the other two goal scorers. Sebastian Aho and Jackson Blake had an assist each in the Canes' win, while the lone Devils goal came from Jesper Bratt.

On Tuesday, Hudson posted a glimpse from their time as a couple in the arena. In one snapshot, she's seen posing beside Belichick as she thanked the Canes for hosting them. Hudson wrote:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Thank you NHL, Canes, Lenovo for your sweet southern hospitality. It was great to see such camaraderie and unity within The Triangle."

In another Instagram story, Hudson shared a snapshot of a wide-angle view of the arena from where she was seated, rejoicing in the Canes' win.

"Way to blend in, babe," she wrote.

Hudson's Instagram story

Jordan Hudson celebrates Bill Belichick's 73rd birthday with a special message

Bill Belichick celebrated her 73rd birthday on Apri 16l in the company of his girlfriend Jordan Hudson, who's 24 and will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025.

Ad

On the occasion of the birthday of former New England Patriots coach, Hudson shared three photos from her celebration with Belichick. The couple had something to toast about, while in another photo, Belichick was seen feeding Hudson off his plate. The post accompanied a sweet message from the model, which said:

"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame 🔥🎂🫶🏼🐍🐏🥂❤️‍🔥🎈☀️"

Ad

In the photos, Hudson was in a strapless green dress, while the Tar Heels coach wore a dark suit with a black tie.

The cake had a nice topping to it. While cakes generally have age written on it, Hudson, who threw the party, called out her critics as it read:

"Who gives a s–t."

Bill Belichick and Hudson met on a flight in 2021 and took their relationship public last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More