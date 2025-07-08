"Way before they're decided in bank accounts": UCF coach Scott Frost minces no words about the current state of college football

Scott Frost returned to UCF this offseason following the departure of Gus Malzahn for an offensive coordinator role at Florida State. The coach, alongside seven others, was at the Big 12 media day at The Stars, the Dallas Cowboys' global headquarters, on Tuesday.

Frost’s return to college football coincides with a transformative period for the sport, following the approval of the House v. NCAA settlement. Starting July 1, schools can directly share up to $20.5 million with athletes, with the bulk of these funds allocated to football programs.

During a roundtable with the eight coaches, led by ESPN’s Matt Barrie, Scott Frost shared his view about the current outlook of the college football landscape. While acknowledging the positive changes, he called for the clarification and enforcement of the new rules.

“At least in the NFL, you know what the rules are,” Frost said. “You know what the salary cap is. Right now, at the end of the day, things are decided on the field. But way before that, they’re decided in bank accounts. That needs to be leveled out, like Coach [Dave Aranda] said.

“If there’s some enforcement and everybody’s playing by the same rules, I think it’s a better game. It’s a sad state of affairs in college football if he who has the richest boosters wins. And I don’t think that’s where anybody wants it or where it was intended to be.”

Scott Frost shares his regret on leaving UCF

Scott Frost left UCF in 2017, two seasons into the job, after leading the program to an undefeated season. He was lured away by the opportunity to lead his alma mater.

However, things didn't turn out well at Nebraska, and he shared his regret at the Big 12 media days.

“I didn’t want to leave UCF,” Frost told The Athletic. “I always said I would never leave unless it was some place you could go and potentially win a national championship. I got tugged in a direction to go try to help my alma mater, and I didn’t really want to do it. It wasn’t a good move. I’m lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.”

Frost further highlighted the major lessons from his tumultuous tenure with the Cornhuskers, where he had a 16-31 record in five seasons.

“Don’t take the wrong job, that’s what I learned,” Frost said. “Make sure you’re working for and around good people.”

Scott Frost returned to Orlando with the hope of making the Knights a contender in the Big 12. The last time he was at the program, they were still competing in the American Athletic Conference. They enter their third season in the Big 12 in 2025.

