Way-too-early 2025 college football Heisman odds: Arch Manning, Garrett Nussmeier on top as favorites to win coveted honor 

As soon as the door was closed on the 2024 college football season, here came 2025 and a new Heisman race. Travis Hunter's award is only a handful of weeks old, but already the next round of Heisman favorites are being weighed and contemplated.

Here's a closer look at the top five favorites for the Heisman in 2025.

Way-too-early 2025 college football Heisman odds: Top 5 favorites

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is the early 2025 Heisman favorite. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Trending

#5. Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee QB

Iamaleava will be just a sophomore in 2025, but his 2024 season puts him on the Heisman radar. In leading Tennessee to 10 wins and a CFP spot, Iamaleava showed his potential. Iamaleava passed for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also ran for 358 yards and three more scores.

Iamaleava helped Tennessee upset Alabama in the win that probably jumped the Vols into the CFP. With Josh Heupel's offense having an off-season to cook up some superior wide receivers, he's good for a big season to come in 2025. Iamaleava is going at +1100 to win the Heisman.

#4. Drew Allar, Penn State QB

Allar turned down a shot in the NFL to return to Penn State. In leading the Nittany Lions to the CFP semifinals, he had a second consecutive impressive season. In the last two years, Allar passed for 5,958 yards and 49 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He rushed for another 508 yards and 10 scores.

Allar helped Penn State reach the Big Ten title game and then score a pair of CFP wins. With the Nittany Lions threatening for a spot atop the rankings, he's a legitimate Heisman contender in 2025, with his betting line currently around +1100.

#3. Cade Klubnik, Clemson QB

Another CFP QB who is returning and is betting at +1100, Klubnik is the wily old man of the bunch. After a solid sophomore year, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2024 as a junior. He also rushed for 463 yards and seven more scores.

Klubnik and Clemson have to be favorites to win the ACC in 2025 and make a return CFP trip. It's no wonder that he's a strong Heisman contender.

#2. Arch Manning, Texas QB

Manning is kind of the dark horse of this group. Unlike the others, his starting experience is only a couple of games. But after biding his time behind Quinn Ewers at Texas, Manning's time to shine is coming. In limited action, Manning passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for 108 yards and four more scores.

Manning is the secondary favorite at +950. That's pretty impressive for a player with two career starts.

#1. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU QB

After three seasons of part-time action, Nussmeier's 2024 season began his starting career. Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns for LSU. The Tigers have added a highly-touted portal class and Brian Kelly's team is looking for a 2025 breakthrough.

Nussmeier is the Heisman favorite at +900. Can he live up to that reputation and lead the Tigers to the CFP?

What do you think of these Heisman front-runners? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.