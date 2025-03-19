“We don't have anything red”: Kalen DeBoer’s wife reveals the first concern after the Alabama offer

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 19, 2025 17:00 GMT
NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Alabama at Michigan - Source: Imagn
Kalen DeBoer’s wife reveals the first concern after the Alabama offer - Source: Imagn

The Alabama Crimson Tide is releasing a documentary that has shown key events of the 2024 college football season, including the hiring of Kalen DeBoer. After Alabama lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl in the semifinals, Nick Saban retired.

Ad

The Crimson Tide moved quickly to hire Kalen DeBoer on Jan. 12, 2024, During an episode of "The Tides That Bind" released on Wednesday, DeBoer's wife Nicole revealed her first concern after he took the job.

"I was in a mall and I got the text," Nicole said. "He was like, okay we are leaving in about three hours. I swung into Nordstorms and we don't have anything red. I'm going to try and get him a couple of red ties and something so we are prepared. I go to the register and I have not said anything, and the guy looks at me and is like these are not purple. I'm like they are not, and he said they are red, and I said it's Crimson actually, and he said thank you for everything you guys did and best of luck."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In DeBoer's first year at Alabama, he went 9-4 as the Crimson Tide failed to make the playoffs and were stunned by Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Kalen DeBoer says he has to learn from his first year at Alabama

Kalen DeBoer's first year at Alabama didn't go as expected. Although Alabama didn't play as well as expected under DeBoer, he says 2024 can be a successful season as long as he and the team learn from what went wrong.

Ad
"As long as we learn from it, then, to me, it can be a success moving forward," DeBoer said, via Tuscaloosa News. "We're going to take all these things that happened. There's some things that happened in the game (Tuesday) too that we got to learn from and make sure that those mistakes don't hurt us a year from now. I don't care if it's turnovers, penalties. It's everything.
Ad
"So, to me, it's a success if we move forward and we take advantage of the lessons, even though we don't want to learn those lessons sometimes, right? Because they're hard. We're going to learn from those lessons and move forward and be better next year because of it."

DeBoer has confidence he will be able to have success with Alabama in 2025 and get the Crimson Tide back into the playoffs.

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी