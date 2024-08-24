Kristen Saban is as thrilled as any other college football fan before the 2024 season's kickoff game today. Her excitement comes with a personal twist since her dad, the legendary Nick Saban, is back in the spotlight, this time as a college football analyst for ESPN’s "College GameDay."

Kristen couldn’t contain her joy, taking to Instagram with a story that was simply captioned,

"WE ARE SO BACK"

Screenshot via IG@kristennsaban

The seven-time national championship-winning coach announced his retirement from coaching earlier this year, leaving a massive void in Alabama’s football program. But retirement didn’t mean stepping away from the game entirely for Saban.

On February 7, Saban joined ESPN’s "College GameDay" crew. This Saturday, Saban made his analyst debut during Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland, where Florida State faced off against Georgia Tech.

Alongside College GameDay veterans like Lee Corso (who was not available for Week 1), Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard, Saban brought his expertise to the table, giving fans his perspective of the game.

Kristen Saban is excited to see Jalen Milroe for one more season

Clearly, Kristen can’t wait to be at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's 2024 campaign. While her father’s no longer the Alabama coach, that doesn’t mean Kristen stops being a part of the Roll Tide community.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Kristen Saban revealed her favorite player foe who she's excited to watch this season, and it’s none other than Alabama’s starting quarterback, Jalen Milroe.

"The one, the only," said Kristen, hyping Milroe, who has quickly become a fan favorite. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan also praised the young QB, saying:

"I continue to see him be more and more comfortable in who he is, and being genuine and authentic to who he is. His teammates respect that. They know how hard he works."

Screenshot via IG/@kristennsaban

With Alabama ready for the 2024 season under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, Milroe will be under heavy scrutiny to see if he can take the Tide to new heights.

