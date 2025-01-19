“We all beautiful ”: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders stands up for women with kids

Deiondra Sanders stood up for women who have given birth on X on Saturday. The first daughter of Deion Sanders welcomed her first child in August 2024. Since then, she’s been experiencing what motherhood looks like and the joy that comes with it.

There’s a stereotype that women with children hardly regain the health they had before giving birth. This often leads to body shaming and a sense of surprise when mothers don’t look exactly as they are expected to. Deiondra Sanders voice her opinion on this on Saturday:

“This girl gone say, ‘Do I look like I got kids,’ and showed her body. I stood up and said, “What that mean? I have a kid.” Im confused. What a body with a kid look like? Anybody who carried a child out bodies are a beautiful blessing. We all beautiful ❤️".

Giving birth takes a toll on the body and changes are only normal, something that Deiondra took a stand for on social media.

Deiondra Sanders faced complications during her pregnancy

Deiondra Sanders had a series of complications while pregnant with her son, Snow. She went through a series of life-threatening challenges that could have led to a miscarriage. However, she overcame them all. She shared what the challenges looked like after giving birth.

"WE MADE IT YALL. Through every challenge- the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage..... by the grace of God, WE MADE IT. I can't do anything but praise him! Thank You, God. Thank you, Jesus," Deiondra wrote on Instagram.

"This journey has been long, but seeing your face by sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you."

She also said in another social media post that doctors said that the baby miraculously was able to find a safe space in her uterus to latch onto and receive nutrients. They also described her fibroids as resembling cobblestones within her uterus.

Months after the experience, Deiondra Sanders and her son continues to lead healthy lives.

