“We all have a big ego”: Former NFL star makes his stance clear after Shedeur Sanders gets described as “arrogant” & “brash”

Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley has backed Shedeur Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has faced criticism heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

An anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach said that Sanders was arrogant and brash during his interviews at the combine. Since the comment went viral, several people have backed Sanders, and now Wiley has joined in.

"We are not all arrogant. We all have a big ego. No, it’s not arrogance. The display of ego is arrogance," Wiley said on his podcast on Mar. 10.

Wiley said every high-level athlete has a big ego and some arrogance to them, so he is confused why it is only being brought up about Sanders. Wiley also said quarterbacks especially have an ego, so he doesn't understand why an NFL quarterbacks coach is taking aim at Sanders.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with Colorado.

Shedeur Sanders says he's a franchise-changing QB

Shedeur Sanders has been accused of being arrogant as he made some bold comments ahead of the draft.

Sanders said he will be a franchise-changing quarterback and will turn whatever NFL team drafts him around.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said via NFL.com. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself.

"That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do, don't get me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture, don't get me. So, you should know history repeats itself over and over and over, and I've done it over and over and over, so it should be no question why a franchise should pick me."

Sanders is considered a brash character, but he isn't worried about that as he just wants to let his play do the talking.

Sanders has the fourth-best odds of being the first overall pick, per DraftKings. He is a massive +850 to be the first quarterback off the board, which implies a 10.5% chance.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

