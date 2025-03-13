“We had to clean all the balls”: Shedeur Sanders reveals Coach Prime’s tough parenting methods while narrating a childhood story

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is best known for his abilities as a football player. He is also famous for being the most successful football player of all of Deion Sanders' children. Deion, also known as "Coach Prime," had a prolific football career, but he was also a professional baseball player.

Ad

On Wednesday, Shedeur posted a video on his YouTube channel and narrated a story about how when he was a kid, he practiced a little bit of baseball with his dad. Unfortunately for Sanders, his skills at football did not translate to baseball.

"True story, we had a batting cage at home. So, I'm like his age for real, for real (pointing at a little kid). That's why it's funny," Shedeur said (7:00). "I'm like his age right there, and I'm in there trying to swing. I ain't hitting it, with dad doing short toss. He sitting on a bucket like this. I'm over there, swinging, not even looking at the ball, you feel me? I'm just swinging. I'm that age, bruh.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We get back there. He gives us about five to 10 throws. We ain't hit none of them. What did dad do after that? Dad got all the balls in a bucket, dumped it on the ground. He went inside the house, and we had to clean all the balls in the bucket and take it all the way to the house."

Ad

Ad

Shedeur Sanders' draft position is less clear in recent weeks

After the regular season, it became apparent that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward were the two top QB prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The order was unclear, but they were viewed almost unanimously as the two top QBs in the draft.

However, after a report that Sanders did not impress NFL teams during interviews at the NFL scouting combine, it is less clear where Sanders will land. Some experts, like ESPN's Mel Kiper, have Sanders ahead of Ward. Kiper has Sanders fifth in his updated draft rankings and Cam Ward sixth.

However, when The Athletic conducted its most recent mock draft, it had Shedeur Sanders falling far outside of the top 10. The publication had Cam Ward going first in the draft, but Sanders fell to the 21st pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As a result, it is becoming much more challenging to predict where Sanders will land in the 2025 NFL draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place