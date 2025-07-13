“We don’t need him to do that, but he’s offered”: Brayden Robinson's HS coach hails Notre Dame commit's Travis Hunter-like potential

Four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson became the fifth wide receiver to commit to Notre Dame's 2026 class, joining Kaydon Finley, Bubba Frazier, Devin Fitzgerald and Dylan Faison. The four-year varsity starter for the Red Oak High School (Texas) is a constant threat to break away for a big play whenever he touches the ball.

Speaking with Irish Sports Daily, Red Oak wide receivers coach Chris Leichus praised Robinson’s exceptional talent:

“He’s a pleasure to coach. He's got that game-changing ability, whether it be on a punt return, a kick return, or from the wide receiver spot. If we needed to turn him around and start at corner, he could do that. Luckily, we don't need him to do that, but he's offered."

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound prospect is the son of Red Oak head coach Melvin Robinson, who clearly passed down some football genes. Over his high school career, Robinson amassed 155 receptions for 2,328 yards and 34 total touchdowns.

Irish wide receivers coach Mike Brown led Robinson’s recruitment. After committing, Robinson expressed confidence that Brown would help elevate him “as a receiver and as a young man.”

Brown will be instrumental in Robinson’s growth at South Bend, and coach Leichus believes he’ll enjoy every moment of it:

“He (Brown) is going to really enjoy working with him (Robinson). He's been nothing but a blessing to work with here.”

Robinson earned first-team all-district honors in 2022, 2023, and 2024 for 5A-1 Region II District 7. He is the No. 54 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Notre Dame's educational fame was a big draw for Brayden Robinson

Notre Dame wrapped up the 2024 season with a 12-2 record and made it all the way to the national championship game. While they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Irish remain one of the premier programs in the country. The university also consistently ranks among the top institutions nationwide, recognized for its strong academic standing.

That is a key reason why Marcus Freeman’s program became a top choice for elite recruits like Brayden Robinson.

"The education there is huge," Robinson told Blue & Gold following his commitment. "They preached that the Notre Dame degree can help you do anything in life. That’s definitely big for me. You get to meet the right people and get to where I want to be after I’m done playing football.”

Robinson added that he is firmly committed and plans to enroll early at Notre Dame.

