"We don’t need them": Alabama DB DeVonta Smith blasts 'idiot' ex-teammates who ditched Crimson Tide after coaching change 

Alabama named Kalen DeBoer as the successor to Nick Saban following the legend's unexpected retirement. The arrival of the Washington coach is beginning to spark some changes to the program as a couple of players have made their way to the transfer portal.

Without a doubt, coaching changes are capable of changing players’ tides in a program. However, Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith is urging his teammates to give DeBoer a chance before making their decisions.

“He’s a cool dude," Smith said. "He met with me for two hours, and it wasn’t just about football. He wants to get to know us. Any of these cats that are thinking about leaving need to meet with him immediately, and if they still want to leave then they are idiots, and we don’t need them.”

Kalen DeBoer is hoping to facilitate an environment for overall development at Alabama

Just a few days into the job, Kalen DeBoer is already forming some chemistry with the players. The coach is wasting no time to get started.

As DeVonta Smith noted, it's beyond football. The coach wants to see his players develop in many other aspects. The zeal to build better personalities out of Alabama players shows DeBoer's commitment to getting it right.

"The last piece when it comes to developing players athletically, academically, socially and even spiritually, and that being our focus as a staff," DeBoer said. "In the end, we want to make sure that we're building better men. We want to build better men because someday, football will be over.”

DeBoer wants to help his coaches achieve their goals

DeBoer is also hoping to help coaches who have worked with him over time achieve their personal goals as they make their way to Alabama. The coach is pretty much reinstating his commitment to an environment where everyone thrives.

"I also want to make sure that the coaches that I continue to have the privilege to work with each and every day, each and every year, that they understand the commitment that I have to them to help them meet their aspirations and goals,” DeBoer said.

“Many of them want to be coordinators, many of them want to be head coaches and I'm looking forward to that journey for them.”

He is bringing along coaches who worked with him at Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington to Alabama. This will enable an easy transition and adaptation to the new environment for the coach.