"We don’t shake up": Travis Hunter highlights how Deion Sanders prepares Colorado for composure amid chaos

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter has nothing but praise for coach Deion Sanders and how he gets the Buffaloes ready for games.

Sanders has been the talk of college football as he has turned Colorado into an AP Top 25 program despite the school going 1-11 last year.

The former NFL player brought in Shedeur Sanders as his quarterback and Travis Hunter as the lockdown receiver and starting cornerback to begin the 2023 season.

After winning its first two games, Colorado had a ton of hype entering its matchup with in-state rival Colorado State. The Buffaloes were a massive favorite in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but they were forced to go 98 yards late to tie it.

Although a 98-yard drive is never easy, Travis Hunter spoke on a Bleacher Report stream on YouTube and said those pressure moments have been something Deion Sanders has coached the team in training since fall camp.

"98 yards, two-minute drill, Coach Prime prompted us through those situations so much in the fall camp and so much during the week, it just comes natural to us now. We already knew what’s going on.

"We don't shake up in those pressure moments, we rise in the pressure moments. We like the pressure on us because we get to show everybody what we're about."

Coach Prime has been outspoken in his dealings with the media, but eventually, his team needs to perform on the field. By taking the media pressure on himself, Sanders has allowed the team to focus their efforts on the gridiron.

The well-drilled Colorado absorbed the pressure against the Rams as quarterback Sheuder Sanders threw down the field for 98 yards and a touchdown to tie the game late. The Buffaloes ended up winning 43-35 in double overtime to go 3-0 heading into Week 4.

Travis Hunter to miss a few weeks

Although Colorado could go on a long drive, the Buffaloes did it without Travis Hunter, who will now miss a few weeks.

After Hunter caught a pass, he was hit hard, which forced him to stay down. Hunter tried to play one more snap but left the game for good, and it's now revealed he will miss a few weeks.

Travis Hunter being injured could not come at a worse time for Colorado, as the team is set to embark on the most challenging part of its schedule. The Buffaloes will go on the road to play Oregon on Saturday and host USC next week.

As of right now, Hunter will be out of the lineup for both games, but he has confidence in his team due to how Deion Sanders coaches them.