"We had some dummy signals": TCU's Sonny Dykes reveals altering tactics to crush Jim Harbaugh-led Michigan's sign stealing advantage

The Michigan Wolverines were one of the biggest stories in college football in 2023. They had an undefeated season, won the Big Ten title for the third year in a row, and went on to win the national title. But the light of their success was dimmed by allegations surrounding an illegal sign-stealing scandal that occurred the year prior.

A staff member named Conor Stalions was accused of stealing signals from other teams, which led to a big NCAA investigation. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied knowing anything about it and was cleared by the NCAA of any direct involvement in November 2023.

During the Big 12 Media Days, TCU coach Sonny Dykes told On3 that he heard about the sign-stealing before his team faced Michigan in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal.

“We had some intel that (the sign stealing) was going on,” Dykes said. “Look everybody does it to an extent, but we had some intel that it was kind of next level there.

“We changed some signs, we left some the same. We found out early enough (before the game) where we could change a lot of our signals and then we had some dummy signals and some things where we checked a dummy signal to a signal that we knew they knew.

"We got some favorable matchups because of that and, yeah, there was some big plays in the game.”

The plan worked. TCU, a 7.5-point underdog, won 51-45 against Michigan. The Horned Frogs put up 488 yards of offense, including 263 rushing yards. Their defense also scored two touchdowns on interceptions.

Sonny Dykes says changing signs "certainly helped" in their win

Sonny Dykes also mentioned how he could tell Michigan knew when their usual sign-stealing strategy was not working.

“I think at one point, it was late in the game, it seemed to me that they quit worrying about it,” Dykes said. “I think we got them once or twice and they were like ‘OK, these guys are hip to it.’”

No one from Michigan admitted anything to Dykes, and he did not say it was the only reason TCU won.

“Ultimately I don’t know if it was the difference in the ball game, but it certainly helped,” Sonny Dykes said.

The NCAA has not issued a final ruling on Michigan’s sign-stealing case. NCAA president Charlie Baker said in June that a resolution should come sometime between 30 and 90 days.

Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh has moved on and is now coaching the LA Chargers in the NFL.

