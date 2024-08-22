"We did everything that we were supposed to": Alabama's Kalen DeBoer denies claims of Miami-Ohio kicker Graham Nicholson's 'illegal recruitment'

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been accused of illegal recruitment by another college football program. This stems from the Crimson Tide's recruitment of Graham Nicholson, the kicker from the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks

The accusation comes from the coach of the Redhawks, Chuck Martin, who said this about the now-Alabama kicker's move to Tuscaloosa:

"We (Miami Redhawks) didn’t lose him," Martin said, as per On3. "He’s at Alabama. We know exactly where he’s at. Again, you media people – it’s all pretend. Like, no. Alabama stole our kicker. They illegally recruited our kicker and stole him from us. That’s a fact. We act like it’s not – we live in this la la world like, 'Hey, let’s not talk reality'."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In reply to this accusation, Kalen DeBoer, coach of the Crimson Tide, said this:

“I don’t know anything about that — that comment," DeBoer responded, per On3. "Yeah, he entered the portal and we reached out to him. So, that’s how it goes, right? We did everything that we were supposed to.”

Graham Nicholson spent three seasons with the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks. In those three seasons, he became the most successful kicker in the program's history and one of the most accurate kickers in the country.

He has a field goal accuracy rate of 84.5%, making 60 of his 75 attempts, with only one miss out of 28 attempts last season. His longest kick was from 52 yards.

In relation to extra points, Nicholson made 93% of them in the three years at the Redhawks.

These statistics show that Nicholson is a very strong player. So, it is only natural for other programs, most of which are national powerhouses that can help a player get to the NFL, will come calling.

Did Alabama steal Graham Nicholson?

At the end of the 2023 season, Nicholson entered the transfer portal. A couple of months later, he announced that he would be transferring to Alabama. This signing will help the Crimson Tide ashe will be a strong replacement for former kicker Will Reichard.

But, is this theft?

There is no indication that Kalen DeBoer or the Alabama program used any illicit or illegal practices in the transfer of Graham Nicholson.

This accusation is really the opinion of coach Martin. He is annoyed that one of the biggest programs has just "swooped in" and took one of their star players. This would annoy any coach.

However, Alabama did not steal Nicholson from the Redhawks as he had already left the program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!