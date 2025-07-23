"We are excited to play Colorado & settle 1990 National Championship": Deion Sanders' ACC rival sends clear message for 2025 season opener

Deion Sanders will enter his third year as Colorado's head coach in the 2025 season. However, the Buffaloes will face an interesting opponent, Georgia Tech, in their season opener on Aug. 29.

On Wednesday, at the ACC media days, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said he was eagerly anticipating his team's clash against Sanders' CU.

"We are excited to play Colorado and settle the 1990 National Championship," Key said.

Sons of Saturday Podcast @SonsofSatVT LINK "We are excited to play Colorado and settle the 1990 National Championship." Brent Key on season opener vs Coach Prime and the Buffs.

In the 1990 season, Colorado and Georgia Tech split the national title. The Buffs (11–1–1) took the AP poll while the Yellow Jackets (11–0–1) took the UPI Coaches poll by one vote over CU.

The championship was divided amid a controversy in the Colorado vs. Missouri clash, later known as the "Fifth Down Game". In that contest, the Buffs were mistakenly given a fifth down, which they used to score a touchdown and win. There were also other close games and controversial calls throughout the season, which took some gloss away from CU's title win.

Nonetheless, Key appears eager to settle the scores when the two teams meet on the gridiron for the first time in 35 years.

Georgia Tech HC Brent Key wants a selfie with Colorado HC Deion Sanders

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Amid Key's eagerness to face Deion Sanders' Colorado in the upcoming season, the Georgia Tech coach is hoping to get a selfie with Coach Prime before the game.

"Hopefully -- I'll ask for (a) selfie pregame and shake his hand or I'll bring his rookie card out there with me and see if he'll sign it." Key said. "He's a legend of our game, so it's exciting all across the board."

Sanders, regarded as one of the best athletes to grace the NFL, won two Super Bowls as a player. Since CU hired him in December 2022, Coach Prime has posted a 13-12 record across two seasons.

Meanwhile, Key led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-6 record last season.

