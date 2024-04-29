"We don't get Dallas Golden without Coach Freeman": Former Notre Dame LB reacts to Dallas Golden committing to Fighting Irish

Dallas Golden has committed to join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, who tweeted:

"BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Dallas Golden has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 185 S from Tampa, FL chose the Fighting Irish over Florida State, Clemson, & Georgia “Golden to the Golden Dome”, All Glory to God! ✝️”"

Check out the announcement from Hayes Fawcett below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The four-star prospect joins an already impressive recruiting class that currently ranks as the best in the nation, according to 247 Sports. Former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby weighed in on the signing, praising head coach Marcus Freeman as he tweeted:

"We don’t get Dallas Golden without Coach Freeman"

Check out Mike Goolsby's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Goolsby noted that, unlike most collegiate head coaches, Freeman is involved in prospect recruitment from day one. Dallas Golden has played all over the field during his first years of high school. He has recorded 46 total tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, five interceptions, one fumble recovery and ten passes defended.

On offense, he has 2,870 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns on 396 carries. Golden has also recorded 42 receptions for 539 yards and six touchdowns. He has completed two of three pass attempts for 11 yards and a touchdown. The four-star prospect has also contributed to special teams, returning 20 kickoffs for 420 yards and 28 punts for 127 yards and one touchdown.

Dallas Golden receives praise from rapper Plies

Dallas Golden's decision to join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was praised by rapper Plies, who played college football for the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Grammy-nominated rapper tweeted:

"I Love When Kids Get It & Maximize Their Opportunity!! It’s Hard In This Day & Age To Get Kids To Understand The Importance Of Education!! Many Kids Are Afraid To Be Different!Glad U Stepped Outside The Box! This Degree Means Something! @DallasGolden8 @NDFootball @BPS_Football 🐶"

Check out the tweet from Plies below:

Expand Tweet

Golden responded by thanking Plies, stating:

"Thank you!! ❤️"

Check out Dallas Golden's response below:

Expand Tweet

Golden and Plies both hail from Florida, playing their high school football less than two hours apart from each other. The rapper appears to have taken on a mentorship role as he has publicly advised the four-star prospect throughout his recruitment process.