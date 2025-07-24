"We get one every home game": Dabo Swinney admits major issue of passionate Clemson fans as new ACC field storming policy gets enforced

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney shared his stance on the ACC cracking down on field storming after games.Speaking at the ACC Media Days on Thursday, Swinney said he understands why the rule change was made. He added that he is confident his program's security team can come up with a good way for visiting players to leave the field safely.&quot;We know a lot about field stormings,&quot; Sweeney said. &quot;We get one every home game, and when we lose on the road we get it there, too&quot;The ACC is planning on having three tiers of fines for programs that allow students to storm fields and courts after games. A first offense will cost the program $50,000, the second will be $100,000 and the third is $200,000. Additionally, the SEC imposes a separate fine: $500,000 for each incident.For a tradition that has been a key piece of college sports, the new crackdowns on field storming will be unpopular among those who partake in it. However, legitimate concerns have been raised about the safety of visiting players.This is likely the biggest reason the conference decided to take action against it.ACC schools to be responsible for security plans against field stormingSyndication: Arizona Republic - Source: ImagnACC commissioner Jim Phillips announced that schools will be required to submit security plans against field storming for their respective stadiums. The plans will be subject to third-party reviews.&quot;Members are required to continue developing event security plans, which will now include a review by a third-party independently, and to ensure that only participants, coaches, officials, and authorized personnel are allowed in the competition area before, during, and at the conclusion of any competition,&quot; Phillips said on Tuesday during the ACC Kickoff event.&quot;The plan may allow spectators to access the competition area following a contest, but only after the visiting team and officials have safely exited the area. With the elevated safety expectations, there's critical importance to ensure that adequate time is provided for all members of the visiting team to safely leave the field of play.&quot;All fines paid by programs that violate or fail to live up to the new regulations will be added to postgraduate funds for student-athletes. Fine offense counts will be reset every two years.