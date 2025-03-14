“We gonna turn Folsom up”: Hall of Famer Warren Sapp shares his lofty plans around CU’s defense ahead of 2025 season 

Colorado Buffaloes pass rush coordinator Warren Sapp expects his defense to wreck havoc this season.

Sapp is a Pro Football Hall of Famer for his legendary pro career and is now a coach at Colorado. Sapp was a star pass rusher in the NFL, and he is confident the Buffaloes' pass rush will be stellar this season.

"We gonna turn Folsom up. We are gonna turn it up," Sapp said. "I want that place so loud that you can't hear your heartbeat in that thing. And we're gonna play some D. When we come out of that thing, it's gonna be a sight to see. We gonna go wreck this thing."

If the Buffaloes pass rush can get after the quarterback and impact the game as Sapp wants, it will help Colorado be a true contender in the Big 12. The Buffaloes' defense was an issue at times last season, but Sapp expects them to be much better in 2025.

Sapp is entering his second year as a coach at Colorado. He spent last year as a senior quality control analyst.

Denzel Washington spoke to Colorado Buffaloes football team

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes had legendary actor and director Denzel Washington speak some wisdom to the football team.

Washington appeared on a Zoom call and told the Buffaloes to get to the national championship game and said he will be waiting for them there.

"When you pray for rain, you got to deal with the mud too," Washington said. "But eventually, good things grow out of that mud. ... I'm going to say this now, if y'all don't send me a ticket to the national championship when you get there, then don't ever go to none of my movies ever again.

"I don't want to know you. Because I know you [are] going to be there. Now you remember that Denzel Washington said it: 'You are going to the national championship.'"

Colorado is considered a longshot to reach the national championship game, but the Buffaloes have plenty of confidence in their locker room.

The Buffaloes are tied for the 23rd-best odds of winning the national championship at +10000. Colorado opens its college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

