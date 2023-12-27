"We got this bowl game to play" - Ohio State HC Ryan Day shrugs off coaching staff question ahead of Cotton Bowl

Ryan Day has shown that his concentration now lies in the upcoming Cotton Bowl game against Missouri. The Buckeyes missed out on the College Football Playoff after losing to long-term rival Michigan in the final game of the regular season, shifting their priority to the bowl game.

Asked about the possibility of potential change in his coaching staff ahead of the 2024 college football season, Day said that he's focused on the upcoming Cotton Bowl game. The coach made it known that updates on coaching staff changes will be shared at the right time.

"We’ve got this bowl game to play, and we’re always going to evaluate it," Day said. "If there are any updates then I’ll give them at the right time. But we’re always going to evaluate it after every season and go from there.”

Recruiting matters for Ryan Day in evaluating his coaching staff

For Ryan Day, what he considers most important in evaluating his coaching staff is their recruitment effort.

In the current highly competitive recruitment landscape, he believes that each member of the coaching staff has to ensure that they build a room that's strong enough each season.

“The first thing is you're recruiting, that's the number one thing. You got to recruit in your position," Day said. "It's your job. You're the head coach of your position. You got to make sure that room is strong year in, year out.”

Going by the words of the coach, there's a chance that some of the current Ohio State coaching staff might not be returning to the program in 2024. After losing their third consecutive game to Michigan, Ryan Day wants to shake things up in the program ahead of next season.

Production and player development are also key

While recruitment holds a lot of importance to Ryan Day, the coach pinpointed the on-field production of each unit as also very crucial, emphasizing its correlation with player development. He believes that it's the coaches' duty to ensure that the unit is successful.

“And then the last thing is 'What do you bring systematically to the table? Are you putting your guys in a situation to be successful?’ That's our job as coaches," Day said.

The college football world will have its eyes on the Buckeyes regarding coaching changes following the end of the postseason. Day notably mentioned that he will take a break to assess if any changes are necessary once the season concludes.

