“We got the bragging rights”: CFB fans left in splits by Michigan’s Donovan Edwards’ reply to Ohio State’s CFP Natty win

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards threw shade at arch-rival Ohio State after the Buckeyes' national title triumph this season. After Wednesday's Senior Bowl practice, Edwards pointed out that the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in all four of their previous meetings.

Fans on social media took notice of Edwards' interview and were left in splits by the running back's cheeky jibe at the Buckeyes.

"Man said they can have that ring but we got the bragging rights," one tweeted.

"Donovan living rent free in Buckeye heads. Look at the betas commenting. Donovan trolling you girls." a third commented.

Meanwhile, some Ohio State fans retorted by pointing out the sign-stealing controversy around Michigan's national title success from last season.

"Hope your still laughing when it all gets stripped," one commented.

"Did he say anything about the spying and cheating?" a user asked.

"You cheated young man. I hope you are not proud of that. You should be ashamed of yourself!" a fan wrote.

Ohio State lost to Michigan in the 2024 regular season, which forced them to miss the Big Ten championship game. However, Ohio State still made it to the College Football Playoff and proceeded to beat Oregon and Texas before taking down Notre Dame in the final to win the national championship.

Michigan's Donovan Edwards outlines his strengths ahead of 2025 NFL draft

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards- Source: Getty

After Tuesday's practice for the Senior Bowl in Alabama, Donovan Edwards was asked about his strengths on the gridiron.

"I would definitely say the thing that I bring is first, the pass protection aspect of it, you know, being able to pass protect first, identifying blitzes and safeties in the rotation, and just knowing the defensive schemes," Edwards said. "I have tremendous faith and confidence, not only in my hands but my route running, and ability too."

During his four years at Michigan, Donovan Ewards recorded 2,251 yards and 19 touchdowns on 422 attempts. He also added 797 yards and four touchdowns on 86 receptions across 50 games.

Many analysts project Ewards as a Day 2 pick in this year's NFL draft. The running back will aim to boost his stock in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

