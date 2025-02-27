"We got a f*** around and find out mentality": Arch Manning narrates hype promo for Texas as Spring practice kicks off

Quarterback Arch Manning is slated to take over the starting QB job from Quinn Ewers for the Texas Longhorns next season. Ewers is headed to the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, Manning will be the starter next season barring injury.

With spring practice starting soon for the Longhorns, a hype up video was posted by Texas Football. Manning narrated the video.

"Playing for Texas was always the goal. There's something about this place. This city, the 40 acres, we've got a lot of fight in us, and you can feel it everywhere and in everything we do.

"Because at this place, the standard is the standard. We've got a f*** around and find out mentality, because this is Texas and we were born with Texas fight. Hook 'em."

Arch Manning draws comparisons to 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow

Arch Manning has been getting a lot of hype. Even last season when he was the backup behind Quinn Ewers, there was a lot of hype around Manning. Many fans and media members were calling for the Longhorns to start Manning in the playoffs instead of Ewers.

As a result, it is not a surprise to see that many media members and fans have continued to hype him up this offseason. On Monday, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum spoke with On3 about how he views Manning's expectations similarly to what Tim Tebow and Johnny Manziel got.

"I believe that not since Tim Tebow have we had something that is aligned with Arch Manning. The expectations are going to be as wild as we’ve ever seen or at least since [Johnny] Manziel or Tim Tebow," Finebaum said. "Maybe worse because of the current state of the media with social media.

"I don’t claim to know Arch Manning. I know everybody else in his family. I talked to his grandfather recently when we were in New Orleans, and I think there’s never been a player more prepared and ready for what he’s about to face."

The most significant driving force for the hype around Arch Manning is his last name. He is the nephew of two former NFL star QBs, Peyton and Eli Manning. As a result, whether it is fair or not, he is getting compared to his uncles.

However, it is important to keep expectations in check because Manning has never started a full season in college before.

