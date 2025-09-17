"We got one game that’s guaranteed": Marcus Freeman urges Notre Dame to lock in on Purdue after 0-2 collapse

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman urged his players to focus on getting their first win of the season against Purdue on Saturday and work their way up to secure another spot in the college football playoffs.

The No. 24-ranked Fighting Irish absorbed two consecutive heartbreaking losses to start this year's campaign. In Monday's press conference, a determined Freeman said that they'll take a day-by-day, game-by-game approach starting this week against Purdue and hope it will pick up until the rest of the season.

"What’s the biggest concern is how do we make sure that we’re focused on getting this first one," said Freeman. "And, that’s the only thing we control. We got one game that’s guaranteed right in front of us, and that’s Purdue.”

Last season, the Fighting Irish demolished the Boilermakers 66-7 to start a 13-game winning streak that led them to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State.

Freeman and his players face a similar situation this season and hope that beating Purdue once again will begin another amazing run to the playoffs.

Marcus Freeman wants to see Notre Dame stop big plays in the remainder of the season

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman wants his team to avoid allowing big plays down the stretch to right the ship and stay in contention in the 2025 college football playoffs.

In its one-point loss to Texas A&M, the Fighting Irish allowed Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed to throw for a career-high 360 yards. Reed's big plays down the stretch allowed Texas A&M to mount a comeback and stun Notre Dame for its third straight win.

Freeman noted that he and his coaching staff will try to resolve the issue and come ready against Purdue's offense to prevent a 0-3 start to the season.

“What we can’t do is let a bad play turn into an explosive play. (Texas A&M) had over 200 yards on six plays," he said. "What does a lack of execution come down to? It could be a lack of focus, a lack of proper technique, a lack of understanding what’s expected - a personnel issue where you’re asking somebody to do something that they can’t do consistently."

The Chris Ash-led defense hasn't produced what's expected of it. They've allowed a combined 68 points in two games and have had only one sack and one interception each to start the season.

To win against Purdue, Notre Dame needs to limit the Boilermakers' vastly improved offense, which is averaging 27.3 points per game and 391.3 total yards. Freeman knows that it'll be a tough order, but they are in a must-win mode to revive their playoff hopes.

