"We got poached?" "Hate this" - LSU fans livid as Rutgers names William F. Tate as the next president

Well-known social scientist and Louisiana State University President, William F. Tate IV, has been named the next president of Rutgers University in New Jersey. He will officially take over on July 1, replacing Jonathan Holloway, who led Rutgers for five years.

Tate has been president at LSU since May of 2021. The veteran executive was a part of the university's athletics affairs since 2001. But reports suggest that he has resigned from his position at Baton Rouge to serve at Rutgers.

Many LSU fans were upset by the news, sharing their disappointment on Reddit.

“Huge loss. Was an amazing president at LSU,” a fan wrote.

“Why would he leave LSU?” another commented.

“We got poached? I liked Tate as president. Hope we find another good one who is all in on supporting athletics,” a fan said.

“Hate this,” a fan added.

Meanwhile, Rutgers fans were excited about the hire.

“Super happy with this hire. I hope he has a strong spine because everytime he mentions athletics, the faculty is going to cry murder and make a big stink,” a fan wrote.

“From one swamp to the swamps of Jersey. Dude loves swamps,” another fan joked.

In a statement, William F. Tate addressed his new role: (via Rutgers website):

“I am honored to join the Rutgers family, where the Rutgers Edge is more than a concept. It is reflected in a history of leading with outstanding research, clinical excellence, insightful pedagogy, innovative partnerships and storied athletic feats."

"Together, we have an opportunity to align our efforts and push to greater levels of impact. We can compete and win at new heights if we work together.”

Board of Governors chair Amy Towers on William F. Tate’s joining

William F. Tate’s appointment follows the work of a 20-member committee, which was formed last fall with input from various groups at Rutgers, including students, staff, faculty, alumni and local partners.

Amy Towers, chair of the Rutgers Board of Governors, spoke about Tate’s selection as the university’s next president. The committee was co-chaired by her and Alberto Cuitino, Dean of the School of Engineering.

Towers explained that the institution was looking for a leader who aligns with Rutgers’ values and understands its diverse campuses. They wanted someone:

“Who is intentional, collaborative and unafraid to think big – someone who understands well the broad, higher education environment and sees the unique opportunities for Rutgers to succeed through it all.”

She called William F. Tate “an extraordinary leader” with a vision that will bring academic and public impact together.

"I am confident that Dr. Tate’s strategic vision and approach to leadership make him very much the right leader at the right moment for Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey,” Towers added.

Before becoming president of LSU in 2021, William F. Tate was the executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at USC.

