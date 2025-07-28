"We got prayer warriors on deck" - Jamie Foxx sends heartwarming message to Deion Sanders on Coach Prime's successful cancer battle

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx sent a heartwarming message to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders after publicly revealing his cancer battle. Foxx commented on Sanders’ post on Instagram, captioned “Post Bladder Removal Surgery.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Hollywood actor wrote:“We got prayer warriors on deck. Love you, my brother.”Jamie Foxx's message to Deion SandersSanders announced at a press conference earlier on Monday that he has successfully undergone surgery to remove his bladder. Doctors found tumors in his bladder and deemed the surgery necessary.Fortunately, the former NFL cornerback said there have been no traces of cancer after the surgery, confirming he will remain the Buffs’ coach this season.Sanders had the director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, Dr. Janet Kukreja, by his side as he addressed the media. The presser was an opportunity for Coach Prime to address concerns surrounding his rare appearances this offseason.Deion Sanders made his first public appearance in months at the Big 12 media days earlier in July. While he avoided questions about his health status at the media event, he mentioned that the Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark, constantly checked on him.In a video posted earlier this month by his son, Deion Jr., which has since gone viral, he can be heard admitting his health struggles. The Pro Football Hall of Famer can be heard saying:“You know I’m still going through something. I ain’t all the way recovered.”He also hinted at having health struggles in May while appearing on a podcast with NFL star Asante Samuel. He revealed on the podcast that he has lost 14 pounds, saying his condition was on “a whole other level.”Deion Sanders’ previous health battlesDeion Sanders is not new to overcoming health challenges. He previously underwent surgery in June 2023 to treat blood clots in his thigh and leg. This was after having two toes amputated in 2022.Sanders kicked off his first season in charge of the Buffs while recovering from his 2023 surgery. He has since turned the program around, leading it to a 9-4 finish last season. He also produced last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, who went on to be a first-round pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.The former Jackson State coach will start the 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.