  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "We got prayer warriors on deck" - Jamie Foxx sends heartwarming message to Deion Sanders on Coach Prime's successful cancer battle

"We got prayer warriors on deck" - Jamie Foxx sends heartwarming message to Deion Sanders on Coach Prime's successful cancer battle

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:14 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx sent a heartwarming message to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders after publicly revealing his cancer battle. Foxx commented on Sanders’ post on Instagram, captioned “Post Bladder Removal Surgery.”

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Hollywood actor wrote:

“We got prayer warriors on deck. Love you, my brother.”
Jamie Foxx&#039;s message to Deion Sanders
Jamie Foxx's message to Deion Sanders

Sanders announced at a press conference earlier on Monday that he has successfully undergone surgery to remove his bladder. Doctors found tumors in his bladder and deemed the surgery necessary.

Ad

Fortunately, the former NFL cornerback said there have been no traces of cancer after the surgery, confirming he will remain the Buffs’ coach this season.

Sanders had the director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, Dr. Janet Kukreja, by his side as he addressed the media. The presser was an opportunity for Coach Prime to address concerns surrounding his rare appearances this offseason.

Deion Sanders made his first public appearance in months at the Big 12 media days earlier in July. While he avoided questions about his health status at the media event, he mentioned that the Big 12 commissioner, Brett Yormark, constantly checked on him.

Ad

In a video posted earlier this month by his son, Deion Jr., which has since gone viral, he can be heard admitting his health struggles. The Pro Football Hall of Famer can be heard saying:

“You know I’m still going through something. I ain’t all the way recovered.”

He also hinted at having health struggles in May while appearing on a podcast with NFL star Asante Samuel. He revealed on the podcast that he has lost 14 pounds, saying his condition was on “a whole other level.”

Ad

Deion Sanders’ previous health battles

Deion Sanders is not new to overcoming health challenges. He previously underwent surgery in June 2023 to treat blood clots in his thigh and leg. This was after having two toes amputated in 2022.

Sanders kicked off his first season in charge of the Buffs while recovering from his 2023 surgery. He has since turned the program around, leading it to a 9-4 finish last season. He also produced last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, who went on to be a first-round pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

The former Jackson State coach will start the 2025 season against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications