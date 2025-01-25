“We got separation anxiety”: Shedeur Sanders opens up about missing Colorado’s Jimmy Horn Jr. during Shrine Bowl practice

Shedeur Sanders was able to work with numerous talented receivers during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes.

The most notable of these is Travis Hunter. The two came over from Jackson State with Coach Deion Sanders and have developed a close relationship. However, this is not the only receiver with whom Sanders has been able to develop a strong relationship.

In the build-up to the Shrine Bowl, to which Shedeur Sanders has been invited too but will not play, Sanders opened up about missing one of his wide receivers.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We definitely got homesickness separation anxiety from everybody."

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Horn Jr was able to record 441 yards and score one touchdown from 37 catches. This lone touchdown came in the Buffaloes' opening game win against the North Dakota State Bison.

This game was also the best game Horn played during the 2024 season, where he recorded 198 receiving yards.

Jimmy Horn also spoke with ESPN about how he was able to adjust to the impact of Deion Sanders on the Buffaloes program, which brought many cameras inside the lives of the players.

“Camera shy a little bit, I was kind of camera shy. But the more they brought their cameras around, they got me comfortable with the cameras and all that. So that’s like one of the biggest things when you get there… they kinda prep you in that way.”

Shedeur Sanders is praised by Tennessee GM

Shedeur Sanders will not play in the Shrine Bowl, but he is at the game in Texas. During his time at the site, Shedeur sat down with numerous NFL teams that may be interested in drafting him in the NFL Draft in April.

One of these teams is the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are in possession of the number one pick and may want to use it to draft Sanders as a potential replacement for Will Levis, who has struggled despite having moments of brilliance.

The Titans general manager met with Shedeur for 45 minutes according to reports. This meeting also featured an appearance from Colorado coach (and Shedeur's father) Deion Sanders. After the meeting, the Titans general manager said the following:

"He’s (Shedeur Sanders) really poised and had a mature way about him. You can tell he’s been in the spotlight and knows how to handle it.”

The Titans were not the only team that Shedeur met with during his time at the Shrine Bowl. He also met with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. These teams hold the second and third picks and are in need of a quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place