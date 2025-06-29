"We got target on our backs now": Sam Leavitt spills beans on ASU's plan as Kenny Dilliangham aims for golden trophy

Sam Leavitt led Arizona State to a historic season in 2024. The quarterback orchestrated the Sun Devils to the Big 12 championship despite being projected to finish last in the conference. This allowed the program to participate in the College Football Playoff.

The performance of Arizona State last season, under the leadership of Kenny Dillingham, has significantly enhanced the program's reputation. The Sun Devils are now expected to be a force in the Big 12, contending for a playoff spot and challenging for the championship.

On Saturday, Sam Leavitt commented on the team's ambition heading into the 2025 season while participating in the Manning Passing Academy football clinic in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The quarterback reiterated that the team is committed to bringing out something better next season.

“The biggest thing for me I think," Leavitt said (Timestamp: 0:10), "is not worrying about what happened last year, just focusing on day to day, getting better every single day and getting with the guys and building the connection with this year's team.

“We got a lot of returners and a couple new guys, so just getting back on par with them and everybody needs to understand that we got a target on our backs now. So we gotta come out and play better than we did last year.”

Sam Leavitt offers his take on the 2025 Arizona State team

While Arizona State has a lot of returners on its team heading into the 2025 season, a host of recruits and transfers will be part of the team next season. Speaking further in the media session at the Manning Passing Academy, Sam Leavitt offered his view on the 2025 team.

“The thing for me is," Leavitt said, "our culture has been sustained since last year and it's just continuing to grow and that's been from Coach Dillingham to Coach Roy and the entire staff.

“The players really took that on and all the leaders on the team are just continually preaching that to everybody. So the way that we're going to play is going to be a brotherhood and we've got some playmakers who's going to make a lot of plays. That's going to be a lot of fun.”

Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions last season, while rushing for 443 yards and five touchdowns. He will be looking to contribute more to the team next season as Arizona State aims to retain the Big 12 championship and return to the playoffs.

