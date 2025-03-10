“We got the Tom Brady method”: Shedeur Sanders opens up about his style as a QB after his minor weakness gets pointed out

Shedeur Sanders has opened up on his weakness ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was featured on Bradley Martyn's YouTube video where they were working out. Martyn asked Sanders about his jumping ability and he realized he can't jump all that high.

Sanders jokingly said he's like Tom Brady with his build and is more mental than athletic at quarterback. Sanders said (9:02):

"I'm really an old school quarterback. We got the Tom Brady method, that's it, it's mental only. That's why I quit basketball, I couldn't dunk."

Luckily, Sanders did quit basketball to focus on football and he has become a star football player. He's likely set to be a first-round pick and could even be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after helping lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game after they had just one win in the season before he transferred there.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with the Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders not worried about critics

Shedeur Sanders has faced plenty of criticism in the lead-up to the NFL Draft.

Sanders has been called arrogant and brash, but he says none of the criticism he faces bothers him as he doesn't let it impact him.

"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said, via NFL.com.

"You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, it's almost normal; without people hating it's not normal for us. We like the adversity. We like everything that comes with the name. That's why we are who we are."

Sanders has full confidence in his skillset so he doesn't worry about what others say about him. He also expects to be a franchise-changing quarterback in the NFL.

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Shedeur Sanders has the fourth-best odds to go first overall but is +850 to be the first quarterback selected, as all signs point to Cam Ward being the first QB off the board.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.

