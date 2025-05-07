“We grieve this tragic loss”: Austin Peay expresses sorrow over death of William Hardrick at 22

Austin Peay senior defensive back William Hardrick died on Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated. Hardrick was 22 years old.
Hardrick recently joined Austin Peay after spending the last two years of his collegiate football career with Miami (Ohio).
According to Sports Illustrated, the cause of death is unknown.
Austin Peay's athletic director and vice president, Gerald Harrison, released a statement.
He said,
"All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do all that we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time."
The school's football coach, Jeff Faris, said,
"William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss. He made everyone better and has made a true impact both on and off the Gridiron. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”
William Hardrick was gearing up for senior year
William Hardrick was set to continue his college football career at Austin Peay. He spent 2021-22 at Mississippi State and 2023-24 at Miami (Ohio).
Hardrick played defensive back for the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. In the 2024 campaign, he recorded 14 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles and four pass deflections. He helped the program to an 8-5 regular season record and a Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game win over the Colorado State Rams.
The Austin Peay Governors posted a 4-8 record in the 2024 season. They won over Alabama A&M, West Georgia, Utah Tech and North Alabama before going on a three-game losing streak to close out their campaign. The program will look to post a better record in 2025 and potentially play in a bowl game.
