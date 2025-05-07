“We grieve this tragic loss”: Austin Peay expresses sorrow over death of William Hardrick at 22

Austin Peay senior defensive back William Hardrick died on Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated. Hardrick was 22 years old.

Ad

Hardrick recently joined Austin Peay after spending the last two years of his collegiate football career with Miami (Ohio).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Sports Illustrated, the cause of death is unknown.

Austin Peay's athletic director and vice president, Gerald Harrison, released a statement.

He said,

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Hardrick Family today. We will do all that we can to support his friends, family, and teammates at this time."

The school's football coach, Jeff Faris, said,

"William Hardrick was an exceptional young man, and our team is heartbroken by his loss. He made everyone better and has made a true impact both on and off the Gridiron. We lift up the Hardrick family in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss with them.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Hardrick was gearing up for senior year

William Hardrick was set to continue his college football career at Austin Peay. He spent 2021-22 at Mississippi State and 2023-24 at Miami (Ohio).

Hardrick played defensive back for the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. In the 2024 campaign, he recorded 14 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles and four pass deflections. He helped the program to an 8-5 regular season record and a Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl game win over the Colorado State Rams.

The Austin Peay Governors posted a 4-8 record in the 2024 season. They won over Alabama A&M, West Georgia, Utah Tech and North Alabama before going on a three-game losing streak to close out their campaign. The program will look to post a better record in 2025 and potentially play in a bowl game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More