"We haven’t been called that since his girlfriend was born": UCF fans troll Bill Belichick for major tongue slip at Week 4 press conference

North Carolina coach Bill Belichick earned his second win of the season after the Tar Heels beat the Richmond Spiders 41-6 in Week 3 of college football action. Next up for the Tar Heels is a clash on the road against the UCF Knights in Week 4 action. During his weekly news conference before the game against the Knights, Belichick called UCF by a rarely used name while breaking down how the Tar Heels would approach their next opponent. “I hope so. We’ll see. We’ll see next week,” Bill Belichick said. “We’ll just go through preparations for Central (Florida). It's another good football team. I know Scott (Frost) does a good job down there, but we'll have to gear up for what they do. &quot;And they've got a lot of skilled athletes. They get the ball in space a lot. And defensively, they've got some explosive guys we're gonna have to handle. So, we'll find out.&quot;UCF fans on X had mixed reactions to the North Carolina Tar Heels coach referring to their team by the barely used name. &quot;Gramps thinks he can pull the directional card while being the third best CFB team in North Carolina,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Best part of Bill coming back to football is his press conferences. Enough of the TV Bill cringe show,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Gramps thinks he can pull the directional card while being the third best CFB team in North Carolina,&quot; one fan tweeted.UCF fans on X were not pleased by Belichick's comments.&quot;We haven’t been called that since his girlfriend was born,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;I was totally apathetic about his tenure as a college coach but now I fucking hate him,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;We have to make him retire on Saturday,&quot; one fan tweeted.Bill Belichick aims for improvement against UCF Bill Belichick's first game as a college football coach was a 48-20 blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 1, but since then, the Tar Heels have recorded two wins in a row to stabilize their season. During his weekly news conference before UNC clashes with the UCF Knights, Belichick revealed his hope that his team would continue its resurgence in Florida in Week 4 action. “We just keep working on doing what we can do to work to get better,” Bill Belichick said. “I feel like we’ve made some improvement, but we’ll see what happens next week when we play somebody else. I don’t know.&quot;The confidence comes from performance. We can talk confidence all we want, but until you go out there and do it, and show that you can do it, it's still not there until you can actually produce it.&quot;In UNC's 20-3 win against the Charlotte 49ers in Week 2, the Tar Heels recorded their best defensive performance against an FBS team since 2001. Further, during their 41-6 win in Week 3, North Carolina also forced the Richmond Spiders to their lowest point total against an FBS opponent in 17 years.