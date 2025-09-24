“We haven’t made that decision yet”: Lane Kiffin fires back after being surprised with Ole Miss QB ‘news’ on Pat McAfee Show

Lane Kiffin's No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) will face a stern test against the No. 4 LSU Tigers (4-0) on Saturday. Earlier this week, multiple reports claimed that Trinidad Chambliss would start against the Tigers. However, when analyst Pat McAfee questioned Kiffin on his Chambliss being QB1 for Week 5, the Ole Miss coach was left rather surprised. &quot;Well, it's good to know,&quot; Kiffin said on the &quot;Pat McAfee Show&quot; on Wednesday. &quot;That'd be news to me that the starting quarterback has been figured out. I'll go down and tell our staff right here that Pat broke it, Trinidad's our starting quarterback,&quot; Kiffin said to the response of laughter from McAfee and his crew.&quot;No, we haven't made that decision yet. Do think we have a good team, and we've done some good things, and both those quarterbacks are really, really good players. So, it's exciting to have them both.&quot;Austin Simmons was the Rebels' starting quarterback for the season. However, since Simmons suffered an injury, Chambliss started the last two games against Tulane and Arkansas, respectively. Given Kiffin's latest comments, it's unclear whether Chambliss will get a third consecutive start to lead Ole Miss' offense against LSU. Lane Kiffin praises Nick Saban and Pete Carroll for shaping his coaching philosophyNCAA Football: Ole Miss Rebels HC Lane Kiffin - Source: ImagnLane Kiffin also explained how Pete Carroll and Nick Saban helped him with his coaching philosophy. “(Saban) was awesome for those three years,” Kiffin said on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show.&quot; “To give me that opportunity to come and work with him, again, think about those defensive coaches I got to be around. I got to be the offensive coordinator for a national championship Alabama Nick Saban team and USC national championship teams. That’s unbelievable to have those opportunities to learn from.&quot;I just take a lot of both Pete Carroll and Nick Saban and what they did and have kinda combined it to what we are here. I think we’re a real combination of both.”Kiffin worked under Carroll at USC from 2001 to 2006. He was part of the Trojans' staff that won back-to-back national championships in 2003 and 2004.Kiffin also worked with Saban at Alabama and helped the team win the national title in 2015.Kiffing is currently in his sixth year as Ole Miss coach.