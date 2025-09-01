"We can't be hesitant early on": Kalen DeBoer sounds alarm after Alabama’s stunning season-opening loss

Kalen DeBoer was hired as Nick Saban's successor after a 25-3 record at Washington. In his first season with Alabama in 2024, DeBoer stumbled with a 40-35 loss against an underwhelming school like Vanderbilt.

Ad

DeBoer managed to restore some optimism by finishing the season 9-4. However, the No. 8 Crimson Tide faltered in their 2025 opener on Saturday, falling 31-17 to an unranked Florida State program that went just 2-10 the year before.

In his postgame conference, DeBoer offered a straightforward assessment of what went wrong.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The name of the game is, we can't be hesitant early on," DeBoer said (via SI). "We've got to start faster in all ways. We gave them hope and confidence in the first half there and then what it does is, it puts you in a spot where you've got to be perfect.

Ad

Trending

"The stress on the guys to make every play becomes greater and greater. I choose to believe we've got a good football team, but we can't play on our heels. We're not going to be what we think we can be, what we want to be if that's the case and so that falls on everyone."

Ad

NCAA Football: Alabama at Florida State - Source: Imagn

Alabama opened Saturday with a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, but after that, the run game stalled and the Tide couldn’t sustain their early momentum and ultimately lost the game.

Ad

Next up, Alabama heads back to Tuscaloosa for a game with Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Paul Finebaum reacts to Kalen DeBoer's mounting pressure after Alabama loss

Kalen DeBoer holds one of the largest buyouts in college football, valued at around $63 million, according to CBS Sports. If Alabama were to dismiss him without cause, he would still be entitled to 90% of the remaining value of his contract.

Ad

Following Alabama’s shocking season-opening loss, the buyout conversation has intensified, and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum addressed the situation on SportsCenter Sunday.

"He had built up tremendous good will in the offseason. People believed in him after failing to believe in him at the end of last season. But there’s no escaping it,” Finebaum said (via On3).

“You started hearing words last night like ‘hot seat,’ ‘buyout,’ which my the way is $70 million. So it was get to the Playoffs or bust, and right now he lost a golden opportunity, because he has about seven or eight tougher games than he had yesterday. His path is very narrow, and his hot seat is very scorching.”

Meanwhile, SiriusXM College Sports Radio host Dari Nowkhah mentioned potential replacements for DeBoer, including Jimbo Fisher and Jon Gruden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More