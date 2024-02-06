"We are all hungry, we all want more": Alabama QB Jalen Milroe describes mindset under new HC Kalen DeBoer

After a successful first season as a starter, Jalen Milroe will lead Alabama's offense into another season in 2024, but not under Nick Saban. The legendary coach unexpectedly announced his retirement in January after 17 seasons at the helm in Tuscaloosa.

Nonetheless, Milroe believes the Crimson Tide's winning mentality as a program will remain under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Speaking at a youth football camp he organized, the quarterback noted that the team is hungry for more success in the new era under DeBoer:

“We are all hungry, we all want more,” Jalen Milroe said. “We all have the same mindset as a football team. He [Coach DeBoer] is going to push us to be where we want to be in the future, so the biggest thing we have to do is build a relationship and be where our feet are.

"That is not going to change. I am super excited to have Coach DeBoer here, and the young guys that will be a part of our program.”

Jalen Milroe’s early impression of Kalen DeBoer

The retirement of Nick Saban was not what Alabama players anticipated following the conclusion of their season after the Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. His departure has notably led to the exit of many players from the Crimson Tide through the transfer portal.

However, Milroe has had a good impression of the former Washington coach so far, describing him as "personable". The quarterback noted the team is excited to have DeBoer, who has brought in good energy, on board and is looking to get better ahead of next season:

“It's been great to have him here, with the transition that has been big," Jalen Milroe said. "He is very personable and he's bringing good energy to the locker room. So, we are all excited to have him here.

“The biggest thing for a football team is you want to improve and get better the next season and so we're in that process right now, trying to be the best version of ourselves… We are going to do a lot of good things this year and I'm super excited to have him here.”

After leading Washington to the national championship game in the 2023 college football season, there's a lot DeBoer can achieve as he takes charge in Tuscaloosa. However, considering Saban left the Crimson Tide with six national titles, the coach is taking probably the most difficult job in the landscape.