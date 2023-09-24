"We just didn't execute well" - Shedeur Sanders emerges as a true leader, taking responsibility for a humiliating loss against Oregon

Shedeur Sanders knew he didn't play at the quality everyone expected of him against the Oregon Ducks. The Colorado Buffaloes were dominated all over the field throughout the whole game, as the Oregon Ducks cruised to a comfortable 42-6 victory.

Now, it's time for the Buffs to get back to the lab and reevaluate their mistakes and play calls. Even after being humiliated by Oregon, Shedeur Sanders did not play the blame game with his team.

In the post-game press conference, Shedeur Sanders looked calm and resourceful even after the crushing defeat. He did not point fingers at anyone which led to them being dominated by the Ducks. Instead, Sanders emerged as a leader by example shouldering the responsibility of the team. He talked about focusing on improving their game going forward.

"We just didn't execute well. There's a couple of reads and just can't continue to take sacks like that," Sanders said.

He then further went on to admit that he made mistakes during the game, and should have made better decisions. The team is not satisfied with the results and the single touchdown that they were able to manage from being whitewashed.

"I'll say that it's just, I was holding it too long," added Sanders. "No. Obviously we are not satisfied whenever we don't put up the numbers and you know, be effective to open up and pass the game like that. But that's a lot to do with, just knowing to read keys and stuff like that."

Shedeur did not enjoy the same freedom on the field as he did during Colorado's last three games against TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State. The Oregon defense was just too good, keeping a stringent check on the quarterback from making passes and opening up the scoring for the team.

Shedeur Sanders could only manage one passing touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game finding Michael Harrison while passing for just 159 yards. He was sacked seven times in the game, which made it even more difficult for him to create opportunities for Colorado.

The team was also without their star two-way player, Travis Hunter after his injury during last week's game against Colorado State. Now, Coach Prime has to go back to the drawing room to evaluate and work on the flaws and mistakes as they have another tough competition next week against USC.

Deion Sanders hopeful of Buffaloes' comeback after a shattering loss

In the post-game conference, Coach Prime was back to his motivational words of wisdom. Oregon coach Dan Lanning took a shot at Sanders and the Buffs in a pregame locker room talk, stating that they are playing to win while the Buffs are playing for clicks.

Deion Sanders responded to this comment after the game. He applauded Lanning for the win but also stated that from here on, it's all about improvement and proving the haters wrong all over again.

"I don't say stuff just to say it for a click, contrary to what somebody said," Sanders said."I keep receipts. But I'm serious and I analyze and understand what we're up against and what we have and what we need. One thing I can say, honestly and candidly, you better get me right now. This is the worst we're gonna be."

Can Coach Prime and his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders recuperate and have a better time against the USC Trojans next week? Or will the highly favored USC be the cause of back-to-back defeats for Colorado?