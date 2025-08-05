“We just found ways to lose games”: Cam Jurgens throws shade while reflecting on Scott Frost’s chaotic Nebraska era

Former Nebraska star Cam Jurgens became the Philadelphia Eagles’ starting center in 2024 after future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce's retirement. Jurgens is entering his fourth NFL season, but he still holds some frustration over his college years under then-Huskers coach Scott Frost.

During his appearance on Monday's episode of "Pardon My Take," Jurgens didn’t hold back when discussing Frost, who compiled a 16–31 record and went winless (0–14) against ranked teams during his tenure.

“I think everybody thought it was going to work," Jurgens said (at 2:00:19). "I feel like every game we just found ways to lose games. We had good players, and we played really well, but then it’s just like we just found ways to lose it, and we were really good at that.

"I never made a Bowl game in college, and then I get to the league, three years in, Super Bowls … It was like, seven or eight losses within like (three points at Nebraska the one year).”

Frost was dismissed three games into the 2022 season and eventually returned to coaching in 2024 when he took over at UCF after Gus Malzahn stepped down.

Jurgens was initially recruited as a tight end, but he was moved to the offensive line by Frost in 2018. He later became the starting center as a redshirt freshman.

Despite the Huskers' struggles, Cam Jurgens earned several honors, including third-team All-Big Ten in 2021, Nebraska’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and Academic All-Big Ten recognition from 2019 to 2021.

Cam Jurgens reflects on Nebraska's resurgence

Cam Jurgens started 31 of 32 games at Nebraska from 2018 to 2021, which was one of the Huskers' most challenging periods.

Fast forward to the 2024 season, Matt Rhule led the Huskers to a 7-6 record, breaking their Bowl drought. Now watching from afar, Jurgens expressed pride in his alma mater's resurgence.

“All we need to do is win. And, you know, they made the first Bowl game in several years,” Jurgens said on Pardon My Take. “So I was happy to see that. So this year, playoffs or bust." (2:01:25)

The Cornhuskers will kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 28 against Cincinnati.

